Sanford Health experts show off mammogram facility for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. An important reminder for women to get their annual breast cancer screening to help detect cancer early.

The exam only lasts around 10 to 15 minutes, and you can expect results within a week.

KVRR spoke with a mammogram technician and a Doctor at Sanford Health to give more information on the process behind it.

“One thing that I will mention is that the most important part of breast imaging is the compression. So, this is the pedal will come down and basically just compress that breast tissue. There is a reason why we like compression is because it evens out that tissue, we can see through the tissue a lot better. We like to tell patients, the more compression the better the image. We don’t like to make you uncomfortable for you though. So, you work with your technologist so we can make it the most comfortable exam possible for you,” Sanford Health Mammogram Technician Danielle Maas said.

“We used to recommend that women do a very thorough monthly self-breast exam. And more recently we are recommending only breast awareness. So, we do not recommend that women too thorough self-breast exams. And a lot of that has to do with just creating a lot of anxiety, women, not really knowing what they’re looking for because breasts are lumpy. Breasts are lumpy and a lot of people don’t know what a good lump is or Bad lump. If there’s ever anything new that they just need to come in, so we just recommend that they monitor for changes,” Sanford Health Dr. Jessie Lindemann said.

For those who are uninsured, Women’s Way offers free exams. For more information, click here.