West Fargo community celebrates Halloween in annual Treat Street

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Halloween is here and there’s no better place than West Fargo’s Halloween Treat Street for your little ghosts and goblins!

Families across the F-M region came by the POW/MIA plaza on Sheyenne Street for an afternoon of fun and a chance to show off their costumes and snag some free candy.

“It’s a community celebration. Halloween Treat Street is all about getting people out in the community, getting together with our neighbors and showing off some of the beautiful faces here in our community. The West Fargo businesses and then West Fargo events and the Park District and the city, we all got together to put this event on based out of the POW-MIA plaza, here. Also, all along Sheyenne Street with the participating businesses,” says Mike Amundson, the Executive Director of West Fargo Events.

He adds he’s grateful for the sponsors and how many people participated.