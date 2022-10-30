Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack.

A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon.

Bomb squad techs were able to deactivate and destroy the device.

There were no injuries.

Budrea, Jr., who has no permanent address, is being held for possession of an explosive and on a warrant in Clay County.