West Fargo homeowner is fundraising for “Skeletons for St. Jude” this Halloween

A QR code is posted outside for trick-or-treaters to donate money to the children's hospital

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo chainsaw carving artist and contractor is using his spooky skills to help others.

Jay Ray is hoping his giant Halloween creations can catch a few donations from trick-or-treaters.

It’s part of ‘Skeletons for St. Jude,’ a national fundraising campaign that started a few years ago.

This decorated house is 332 7th Street West.

This is Ray’s first time taking part in the fundraiser, but he plans to continue and even up the ante for next year.

If you still want to check it out, he said he’ll leave the display up for another day or two.

In addition to wood carvings, Ray is also known in the community for his snow and ice sculptures for Frostival and other celebrations.