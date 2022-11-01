Brainerd Man Accused of Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend Over Suspected Abuse

CROW WING CO., Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Brainerd, Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend over suspected abuse.

45-year-old Michael LaFlex is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle.

He was reported missing after going to the LaFlex’s storage unit last Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then buried his body in Crow Wing County.

The landlord for Brogle and his girlfriend called the sheriff’s office, saying the father has asked if Brogle had hurt his daughter.

The landlord said she had been seen with two black eyes.

LaFlex told the landlord he was going to kill Brogle, and he’d already dug a hole.