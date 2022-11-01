ND Severe Winter Weather Awareness week brings storm preparedness awareness

October, 31- November, 4th, 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With North Dakota Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week underway, it’s a reminder to always have a plan in place heading into winter.

In the latest release of the Winter outlook for 2022-2023, predictions are showing below normal temperatures for the Pacific Northwest stretching eastward to the Western Great Lakes while, in terms of precipitation for the upper Midwest, it is revealing equal chances for average seasonal total precipitation.

Under normal conditions trade winds blow west along the equator moving warm water from South America towards Asia. During La Niña, the trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes more warm water to the Western Pacific which creates upwelling in the Eastern Pacific. This displaces the jet stream creating more precipitation and cooler than normal temperatures for the Pacific Northwest and into Canada.

Heading into the upcoming months, it is important to always have a plan in place for your home and your vehicle.

“When it comes to a winter weather safety kit, whatever you call it, blizzard box, whatever you want to call it, it really comes down to being prepared. Planning ahead. Hope is not a strategy. Hope is not a plan. So, you need to take the time to just put some extra gear in your car. I think, first and foremost, it’s going to start with warm clothing. A lot of people are just underdressed for the weather because they assume they have that cell phone if they need help, they break down and get stuck so that they can call for help. And a tow truck will be there within minutes which is a lot of snow in the area. It’s not always the case. So, it’s being prepared having that extra warm clothing and extra warm gear. I mean just the winter coats, the stocking hats, the snowmobile suits, the snowpants, boots, that’s a big part of it too is what you should have in your vehicle at all times,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said.

Minnesota’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week is November 14 through the 18.