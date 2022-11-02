Burgum Rejects Internet Gambling, Agrees to Lower Age of 19 at Tribal Casinos

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum rejects a plea by North Dakota’s American Indian tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting in the state.

But he did endorse the tribes’ appeal to lower the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 and to allow use of credit or debit cards to bet.

The tribes asked Burgum to approve the gambling expansion under tribal-state agreements.

The compacts signed back in 1992 are set to expire at the end of this year.

The tribes wanted gamblers using mobile devices to place bets that would be funneled through computer servers on tribal land.

Burgum says state law doesn’t allow that.

The state’s five tribes say their casinos have been hurt by the explosion of pull tab machines that were legalized in 2017 to benefit charities.