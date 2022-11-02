Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday.

George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder.

Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no permanent address.

David Reyneros, 25, of Fargo is charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Authorities responded to a report of a body found in the Red River just north of Main Avenue Sunday morning after 11.

“All three of these individuals were, from our perspective, were involved in different ways. Their cases will be reviewed by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office in terms of charges and move through the criminal justice system from there,” says Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Zibolski says he will let prosecutors decide on the rest of their charges.