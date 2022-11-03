Eliminating the Stigma of the Disease of Addiction at 6th Recovery Reinvented





GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Mayor Brandon Bochenski shared some insight on his family’s fight with addiction at the sixth Recovery Reinvented in Grand Forks.

“We got to talk about the positives and the hope because I don’t think there’s ever been a time, in human history probably, there’s been this amount of resources and this amount of people there to support people’s path to recovery,” said Bochenski.

The daylong in-person and online event hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum focuses on eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction.

Bochenski shared how his father and younger brother have both been gripped by addiction and have sought treatment.

Among the guest speakers was Philip Rutherford, the chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery.

The Burgums also highlighted the state’s progress in addressing addiction over the past

six years, including the training of nearly 800 peer support specialists.