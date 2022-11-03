New Look Bison Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022 Season

NDSU Women's Basketball Looks to Rebound From Last Year's Disappointing Finish

FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s basketball opens their regular season Monday against the Montana Grizzlies. The Bison lost key pieces of last year’s team to graduation but feel this year’s team will be bigger and more athletic as they look to rebound from last year’s 6th place finish in the Summit League. The Bison return only 6 players from last season while bringing in eight new student athletes. Six of the eight newcomers are six feet or over. The bison finished seventh in rebounding last season but could take a major jump with the upgrade in size. Expect a big, fast, and athletic squad this winter. Fourth year head coach Jory Collins says he was able to add key pieces to the squad.

“We got four freshmen, four transfers, two of them are division one.. one of them is junior college and then a grad transfer in Taylor Brown. So we were looking in spring and fitting those pieces in, probably couldn’t have gone any better for us in that regard, just finding the right people and the right position and they fit in nicely,” said Collins.

“We’ve added the height that we’ve needed. You can’t really mismatch anyone on this team except for maybe me in the post.. just literally having that athleticism and height, pushing the ball down the court, scoring from the inside and the out at any given time will add a lot to our team this year,” said senior guard, Heaven Hamling.