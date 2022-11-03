Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections.

North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections.

WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate the number of elected officials in the federal government by totaling the number of adults in the state’s population.

Their study says Minnesota has the most power for the House elections.

“The number of representatives is tied to its population. That’s why it was ranked number one. Minnesotans have quite a bit of a say when it comes to the House elections. The House elections and the House, kind of powerful voters definitely have a more interesting split than just say the Senate voters,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said.

The study finds North Dakota ranks third in terms of overall voting power while Minnesota is 23rd.

