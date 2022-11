Our DJ Colter play of the week nominees 11.4.22

Brevin Wark to George Hansegard from Shanley

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- We start at Fargo South

Brevin Wark to George Hansengard and he’s out of here for six!

Next Shanley’s Mike Rostberg to Vuciri Hakim making it look easy like Sunday morning.

Make sure to vote on our twitter poll to see your school honored.