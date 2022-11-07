Workers make their final preparations for Election Day

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Workers are setting up voting and ballot scanning machines and tables for people voting with paper ballots.

Many people have already voted. The Clay County Auditor’s Office says nearly 5,100 people have voted early or by absentee ballot. That’s around the same amount for past midterms. Cass County officials say 14,000 people have voted early and 8,000 voted absentee.

Poll workers expect lines to be longest before and after work hours and at noon. They don’t believe it will be as busy as a presidential election.

What do you need to bring in order to vote?

“A North Dakota-issued ID is the gold standard. So, a North Dakota driver’s license, North Dakota non-driver ID, a tribal ID issued by a North Dakota tribal government, a long-term care certificate from a North Dakota care facility,” Cass County Elections Administrator Murray Nash said.

There is an option in North Dakota if someone can’t show a valid ID, but says they’re qualified to vote.

“If you’ve moved from out of state, there is still an opportunity to vote if you’re a resident of North Dakota. You’d have to do a set-aside ballot,” Nash said.

Once a voter can show a valid ID before the canvass board meets, the ballot will be presented to county officials.

If you need to register at the polls in Minnesota, bring a driver’s license or state or tribal ID with your address on it or a photo ID and a utility bill from the last 30 days to cast your ballot.

If you get to the polls in North Dakota or Minnesota and they close while you’re waiting, don’t worry.

“If you’re in line, it doesn’t matter how long it takes to get to the clerks and the judges and get your ballot, you will vote,” Nash explained.

Polls are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM central time in North Dakota and 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM in Minnesota.