Gilby Man Who Crashed Into Tree near Ardoch Dies of His Injuries

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Gilby, North Dakota man who crashed into a tree has died of his injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Daniel Hansel died on November 1st.

Hansel was driving on a road four miles southwest of Ardoch on October 27th when he went into the ditch and crashed into the tree.

He had to be cut from his vehicle before he was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Hansel had been charged with DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.