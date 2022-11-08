NDSU’s Luepke and Mauch Invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Bison Offensive Stars Invited to College Football All-Star Game

FARGO– NDSU football stars, Hunter Luepke and Cody Mauch received invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl yesterday following the bison’s football practice. The Bison power run offense a 4th in the FCS in rushing yard per game with 263. While it is a team effort arguably the two biggest anchors to the ground game are Cody Mauch and Hunter Luepke. Luepke is averaging 6.3 yards per carry this season and has rushed for nine touchdowns and caught four more. Helping to create running lanes in front of him is Mauch. A second team Associated Press All-American last year, Mauch is a two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree. He has earned two MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards this season.

“He’s a special player and a great teammate, and a great leader and I couldn’t be more happy for him. He deserves all of it so.. he’s a really great guy and everybody on the team will say the same thing… no one more deserving than he is,” said Luepke in regards to Cody Mauch.

“You Hunter is probably the best college football player, FCS player there is.. He’s just dynamic, he’s a freak athlete… absolutely deserving and I’m really excited for him. He’s gonna go down there and ball out; that’s gonna be good for him and you know fun to share that experience with him because he’s a great guy and one of my better friends so it’s so.. yeah.. that’s a really cool experience,” said Mauch about Luepke.