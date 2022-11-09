Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota.

A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Mandan.

Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball.

There were three $50,000 winners in Minnesota.

They were sold in St. Paul, Apple Valley and Plymouth.

Two $25,000 winning tickets were sold in St. Cloud.

The jackpot has reset to $20 million for tonight’s drawing.