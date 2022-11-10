Fargo North Back in Dakota Bowl For First Time Since 2000

The Spartans Prepare For Glory

FARGO– The Fargo North Spartans take on the Jamestown Bluejays Friday for the North Dakota 11A football State Championship game in the FargoDome. Friday’s Dakota Bowl the Spartans’ first state championship game appearance since the year 2000. The Spartans led the region in scoring offense with 196 points this fall, averaging just north of 31 per game while holding opponents to an average of 16. Fargo North came into the state tournament as the 5th seed but upset Valley City 30-28 in the opening round and defeated rival Fargo South, 26-7 to punch their ticket to the state championship last week The team faces Jamestown Friday, the team that handed them their last loss in late October. With their first championship in over twenty years on the line the Spartans have made the necessary adjustments and know what’s at stake.

“The last time we played them we were going toe to toe with them but we ended up having five turnovers in the game so we have to eliminate the turnovers, play good defense, and I think the game will be different, even the game we played then, we eliminate those turnovers and both teams are going back and forth scoring touchdowns.. Jamestowns a really good team and I know they forced a couple of those turnovers on us and we’re just going to have to eliminate that,” said coach Adam Roland.

“I grew up watchign the Spartans sort of struggle as a kid, coming to the games, watching them get blown out sometimes get some key win games sometimes but finally having that playoff birth and finally getting that chance to go to the state championship means a bunch,” said junior runningback, Peder Haugo.

Oh its huge for the program.. you go all the way back to 2000.. and you talk about the communities buzzing about it right now, the school is.. everyone is talking about it and its something that’s really special..” said Roland.