Ice Buildup Brings Down Some Netting At Suite Shots in Fargo

Courtesy Tyler Molacek

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Ice buildup and wind is to blame for several sections of netting coming down at Suite Shots in south Fargo.

Tyler Molacek was there when it happened and sent video to KFGO.

Chuck Johnson with Suite Shots says around 1:30, the ice load got to be too much and the clips on the first sections of the netting started to break away.

He says it was a little eerie listening to the clips breaking.

They are designed to break away to save the poles and not cause more damage.

The Texas-based company that installed the netting plans to come to Fargo on Saturday to assess the situation.

Johnson said they hope to have the outside tee line up and running by the middle of next week.