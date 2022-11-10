Judge strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.

The program was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by a half-dozen states challenging it.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. Pittman is an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.