Knights of Columbus hands out winter coats at Churches United

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It’s the right day to get your winter gear ready and that’s what Knights of Columbus is doing for people staying at Churches United.

Money for winter jackets and coats were raised through local Knights of Columbus pancake feeds and fish fries. The state organization raised half of the money to make sure Moorhead could get twice as many coats.

Churches United wants to make sure everyone can get to work, school or around town in a warm way.

“There’s such a big need. Especially this time of year. We were joking earlier about how important it is. Especially today with the snow coming down and the ice on the roads,” Churches United Chief Development Officer Katie Fredericksen said.

“It’s just part of our general mission of Knights of Columbus to help the community with what we do because we raise money for other charities. We don’t raise it for ourselves,” Moorhead Knights of Columbus Financial Secretary Trent Ochsner said.

If you want to donate new or gently used coats to Churches United, call Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Samuel K at 218-656-7540.