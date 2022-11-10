Minot native veteran awarded new vehicle from Progressive

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A veteran is awarded a brand new vehicle as part of Progressive’s 10th annual Keys to Progress.

This year, the program’s goal is to send at least one vehicle to a veteran in every state.

Minot native Alan Hackman’s new ride is a 2022 Dodge Caravan SXT. He served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 2012.

He says he appreciates the West Fargo VFW for setting up this ceremony and he’s grateful for his family and friends along the way.

“It means the world to me. Progressive and the Keys to Progress, I never thought this would happen. I was really shocked, myself. I never had this happen to me before. I’ve heard it happen to other veterans and people who needed vehicles, but this is, really, a good day for me and my family. We really needed this vehicle for my grandkids for school,” Hackman said.

He says he plans to take the car back home once the winter storm passes through.