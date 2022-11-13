High turnout for 9th Annual JDRF One Walk to fight Type 1 Diabetes

Hundreds take part in the annual walk to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “This year, we’ve just seen an amazing turnout of people in the Fargo area to support individuals that are living with type 1 diabetes. I think it’s incredible because when we think of pre-pandemic years, this is similar in terms of the amount of people that are coming out to show their support for friends, family, loved ones,” says Mike Little the Adult Ambassador at JDRF One Walk.

Just under 40 teams sharing a common goal marched to Scheels Arena to take part in Fargo’s 9th annual JDRF One Walk Against Type 1 Diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetics and their loved ones rocking t-shirts to show off their team support and to remind people why they participate in the walk.

The goal is to raise at least $50,000 for research to spread awareness of the disease, help find better treatment and eventually a cure.

More than 1.6 million Americans live with the disease and high insulin costs remains one of the driving forces behind this annual event.

“We’ve been working with our federal legislators for many years now. We also led a bill in our state legislature that also did not pass. Part of that is because people don’t want caps or price controls or things like that. The problem is, I want people to come together and work together to find a solution because Danika’s insulin is almost $4,000 for 90 days and that sustains her life,” says Danelle Johnson.

“‘Am I going to be okay in the next 10 minutes? Am I going to be okay in the next half hour? Am I going to be exercising? Am I going to be eating something? Is it going to be cold outside? Is my number going to tank?’ There’s just so many of it. It’s always in the back of your mind and making sure you’re always 10 steps ahead,” says Danika Johnson.

Danika adds she appreciates the community’s care for the cause.

“It’s just so fun for all the other people. To see them all coming together and if it’s like their first other diabetic they’ve seen before. Or the first time they’ve ever seen somebody else with the same device as them. I know what it feels like to feel like you’re so alone in it and to feel that there is other people that are going out there, living their days just like you are. Kind of struggling but kind of getting through it. I think that’s really important and it makes me so happy,” Danika Johnson said.

This year’s walk raised more than $57,000 so far.

