Leonard Peltier “Walk For Justice” gets from Minneapolis to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Supporters of a Native man serving two life sentences for the murders of two FBI agents in South Dakota hold a Leonard Peltier Walk to Justice.

It began in Minneapolis in August and activists made it to Washington, DC Saturday after an 1,103 mile journey. A rally was held Monday afternoon.

Peltier admits to being involved in the shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation with other American Indian Movement members in 1977, but denies killing the agents. His trial was held in Fargo. Peltier’s codefendants were cleared due to self defense.

Over the years Nelson Mandela and Jesse Jackson have called for his release.

Peltier is eligible for parole in 2024.