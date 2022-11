NDSU women’s basketball wins home opener 96-45 over Valley City State

Bison move to 2-0 on the year with win!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- NDSU uses a balanced attack to dominate visiting Valley City. Four Bison players scored in double figures!

Top Performers

Heaven Hamling, 7-11, 21 Pts, 5 Rebs.

Taylor Brown, 6-10, 14 Pts, 5 Rebs.

Abbie Draper, 3-8, 13 Pts, 4 Rebs.

Elle Evans, 5-5, 12 Pts, 6 Rebs.