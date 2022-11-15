Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg.

46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence.

He has been released on bail.

One of his five passengers, 48-year-old Jason Schatzke of Wheatland, was killed.

Another passenger had minor injuries.

Schatzke was treasurer of the Red River Valley Sugar Beet Growers Association while Thompson just won a seat on the Walsh County Commission.