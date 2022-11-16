AAA predicts an increase in Thanksgiving travel

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – AAA predicts an uptick in travel for the holiday just shy of pre-pandemic levels.

More than 54 million people are expected to travel greater than 50 miles on Thanksgiving which is equivalent to about one in five people in the Upper Midwest.

Expect to pay more at the pump, but do not expect it to have an effect on travel.

“We are expecting the highest gasoline prices ever for the Thanksgiving Holiday, about $0.45 higher than last year. But we don’t expect that to have a significant impact on the number of travelers,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said.

He says trains and buses will see the number of travelers climb, but the greatest increase will be in air travel.