MN Attorney General Begins Looking Into Proposed Sanford & Fairview Merger

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has “opened an investigation” of whether the proposed merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services with South Dakota-based Sanford Health complies with charity and nonprofit laws or would have “any possible effects on competition.”

The planned merger is also seeing scrutiny at the Minnesota Legislature.

Democratic Representative John Huot from Rosemount said access for patients in smaller communities is critical.

He said he also wants to ensure that Medicare, Medicaid and charity care patients are still taken care of.

Top executives at Sanford and Fairview say a merger will inspire innovation, improve patient care and protect the health systems against mounting economic challenges.