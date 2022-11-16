Moorhead Approves $750 Licensing Fee To Sell THC-infused Products

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead has approved an ordinance including a $750 licensing fee to sell THC products.

City council members briefly discussed lowering the fee and restricting the kinds of businesses that could sell the products but ultimately opted not to amend the ordinance.

The new regulations to sell gummies, beverages, and other THC-infused products include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the products away from children.

Samples are also outlawed.

Businesses have 90 days to comply.

Cities in Minnesota have been scrambling to put together regulations for the cannabis edibles since they became legal in July.