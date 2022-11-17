Barnes Co. Man Given Life in Prison For Continuous Child Sexual Abuse

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Barnes County man is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Jeremy Heinrich of Litchville was also sentenced on two counts of promoting obscenity to minors.

He was arrested in March after a lengthy investigation and was found guilty on all charges back in August.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Heinrich forced his victim to engage in acts that a child should never have to go through.