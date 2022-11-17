Commission Wants DOJ To Investigate Netterville Shooting as City Releases Report

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some members at the Fargo Human Rights Commission are calling for Shane Netterville’s case to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Netterville was shot and killed by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien in south Fargo on July 8.

After OneFargo activist Wess Philome confronted the commission about rescinding a motion to share his thoughts to allow an unbiased investigation, some members of the commission further discussed if involving the feds is the right decision.

“In the long run, the best thing we can do, I think, is ask for the Department of Justice to investigate this. Otherwise, it will always be a black mark,” said Cheryl Schaefle, a member of the Fargo Human Rights Commission.

Member Barry Nelson says the commission unanimously passed a motion in its previous meeting to send the case to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Fargo has made public the investigative report into Netterville’s shooting.

Read the report here.