Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake Banned From Doing Business in N.D., Again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is banned from doing business in North Dakota, for a second time.

Stutsman County District Court ordered its owner, David Hansen, to pay restitution of $26,000.

He was also ordered to pay $4,000 in civil penalties and $1,400 in Attorney General’s costs.

The court found Hansen engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.

Hansen was already under a 5-year ban ordered by the Cass County District Court in November 2021 for consumer fraud.

In that case, Hansen had scammed three condominiums and a grain elevator and was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.