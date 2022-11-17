More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

Sgt. Jesse Grabow/Twitter

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville.

Troopers responded to 15 crashes, with two non-life threatening injuries, and an additional 8 other vehicles that slid off the road or spun out between 5am and 10am in west central Minnesota.

The roads were icy at the time.