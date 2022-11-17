Two Months After Last Strike, Nurses Union Could Strike Again

MINNEAPOLIS — Just two months after around 15,000 nurses walked off the job in Minnesota over staffing and wages, Minnesota Nurses Association is ready to do it again.

The association has declared its intent to hold a vote on November 30 to strike.

The president of the MNA says they are losing faith in the bargaining process and that hospital leadership has failed them.

The nurses’ union has been asking for a solution to short staffing and retention issues, and an annual salary increase of more than 4%.

Nurses at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, previously went on strike in September.

It was believed to be the largest private-sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history.