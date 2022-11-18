VandeWalle to retire from North Dakota Supreme Court

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle (center)

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle says he will retire on Jan. 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Vandewalle’s retirement on Friday.

The 89-year-old VandeWalle was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978 and served as chief justice from 1993 until 2019, when he did not seek reappointment as chief.

VandeWalle is the longest-serving chief justice in state history and remains on the court. He was re-elected to his fourth 10-year term on the state’s high court in 2014.

Prior to his appointment to the state Supreme Court, VandeWalle worked in the state Attorney General’s office for 20 years.