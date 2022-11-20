Cowboys Crush Vikings 40-3, Vikings Now 8-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt.

Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage.

Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3.

The Vikings fell to 8-2.