Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75.

A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze.

Fire departments from Glyndon, Perley, Hendrum, Halstad, Ada, and Borup responded to the fire.

There’s no word on a cause.