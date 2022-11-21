ND Attorney General Takes Aim At Judge’s Mental Process in Abortion Ruling

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota attorney general’s office says a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when determining there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state’s abortion ban would succeed.

The state says there are errors in South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion that prevents the ban from going into effect until the heart of the lawsuit by a Fargo abortion clinic is resolved.

Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic says Romanick properly considered the arguments and there’s no need to “rectify errors and prevent injustice,” as the appeal requires.

The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for next week on whether Romanick’s preliminary injunction putting the ban on hold should remain in place.