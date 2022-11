Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire.

Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night.

They encountered heavy smoke and fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.