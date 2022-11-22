RRVF light show debuts new horse carriage ride

Organizers at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds offer a sneak preview to the holiday light show to some friends, family, and media!

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This year features a unique horse carriage ride through the light show.

The Horse rides provide an up close and personal experience to the light show, that adds to the festive mood.

Rides are available Friday through Sunday, they’re $10 a person and $200 to rent out.

Organizers say this years event features more lights, new displays and they’re welcoming the public to check it out!

“So we just did a little preview for all of our friends, family and supporters. We’re super excited to have the holiday lights here at the fair grounds, you know keeping the tradition alive that was at Lindenwood Park so many years, and as you saw it’s a monster, it’s great,” CEO of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Cody Cashman said.

The light display opens on Friday.