Suspected Murder/Suicide In Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says two deaths are likely a murder/suicide.

Deputies responded to a home in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon.

They found a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman dead at the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says it believes the incident is isolated. There is no known threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Midwest Medical Examiners Office is investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the names of the people who died as the investigation continues.