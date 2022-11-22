Tree lighting brings holiday cheer to Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It feels more like the holidays than Thanksgiving as the 32 foot tree at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo is lit.

Music filled the air from the Bison Arts Singers as Fargo Parks and Mayor Mahoney spoke about the joy of the holiday season.

Jasper Hotel sponsored horse rides and people enjoyed the opening of the skating rink.

Warm drinks were served from The Skate Shack and Namaste Chai.

Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed in families for pictures.

“What a magical night, right? You think about the lighting of the Christmas tree and the ice skating rink open. It’s really great for the community and I’m excited to get all these people out here,” Fargo Park Board Member Aaron Hill said.

The Broadway Square skating rink is open from four to nine weekdays and noon to nine on weekends.