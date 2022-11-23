Fargo’s Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds from the F-M community go to Fargo’s Salvation Army for its annual Thanksgiving celebration by offering a meal for those in need.

Major Abe Tamayo says every year the nonprofit hosts the event every Wednesday before the holiday so people have a chance to be with their families.

The meal included all the Thanksgiving classics from turkey and mashed potatoes to stuffing and pumpkin pie and more.

“We want to give thanks for what we have but also be thoughtful of others. Those who are hungry and also those who need a spiritual place to be, who need a social release as well that they can come and enjoy the company and the fellowship have me blessed on this special day,” Tamayo said.

He says he’s grateful to the community for its annual support and anyone is welcome to visit.