North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash

The crash happened on I-94 in the westbound lane near MM 335

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton.

The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while road work was being done.

Hart’s SUV hit the back of a plow and a DOT pickup before pinning 46-year-old Ryan Jamieson of West Fargo.

Jamieson was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

There was a juvenile passenger in the SUV who suffered minor injuries.