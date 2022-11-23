Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount.

In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by three votes in District 43 in Grand Forks County for the second seat in the district.

Ista has 1,717 to Adams 1,714.

Republican Eric Murphy got the most votes for the first seat with 1,759.

Republican Ethan Harsell came in fourth at 1,582.

The ballots will go back to the district for a recount next week.