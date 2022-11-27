Santa Village kicks off at Rheault Farm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Santa Village at Rheault Farm has plenty of activities to put both kids and the rest of the family in the holiday spirit.

Some activities at the south Fargo farm include carriage rides, craft decorating, cookie making with Mrs. Claus, and writing letters to Santa.

Visitors are also encouraged to get into the spirit of giving by donating items to the farm.

“We definitely like to emphasize it is the season of giving, so we accept toy donations, monetary donations, and food donations. All which are put back into the community because we like to emphasize the season of giving and acts of kindness.” says Tatiana Friese, Event Supervisor, Fargo Park District.

Event organizers say between ten to fifteen thousand people annually attend the event.

Santa Village is a free event and is open to the public until December 18th.