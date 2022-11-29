Nathan Svihovec appointed as ND Labor Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec has been appointed by Governor Doug Burgum to lead North Dakota’s Department of Labor and Human Rights.

He begins his role as commissioner on Thursday.

Svihovec represented and advised employers and employees in protected categories before the Department of Labor and Human Rights, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, federal and state courts and state administrative agencies. He also has represented employees in tribal employment matters.

Svihovec previously served as an assistant attorney general for the North Dakota Office of Attorney General from 2017 to 2020. He represented state agencies such as the Department of Labor and Human Rights. He also served in the North Dakota National Guard from 2008 to 2016 and was named the state’s Soldier of the Year in 2009.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the needs of North Dakota employees and employers with the outstanding team at the Department of Labor and Human Rights. I look forward to building on the department’s efforts to leverage technology and improve processes to best serve North Dakotans with courtesy, respect, patience and empathy,” Svihovec said.

“Nathan’s deep knowledge of employment law, his background in representing both employers and employees in the private and public sectors, and his leadership and operational experience as an attorney and National Guard sergeant make him well-suited to lead the Department of Labor and Human Rights. As labor commissioner, his compassion and dedication to removing employment barriers, encouraging cooperative relationships between employers and employees, and ensuring fair treatment for all will serve the citizens of North Dakota well,” Burgum said.