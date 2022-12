NDSU raises $1.4 million on annual Giving Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The seventh annual NDSU Giving Day brings in nearly $1.4 million for the university.

Alumni and friends raised the money on Tuesday through 1,600 gifts.

The event is a one-day fundraiser where those who give can decide which area of campus their money will benefit.

President Dave Cook says Giving Day is a great opportunity for alumni and friends to show their commitment to NDSU.