Victims of Deadly House Fire in Lisbon Earlier This Month Are Identified

LISBON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota earlier this month have been identified by their family.

Jon and Courtney Person died in the November 18 fire at 18 Oak Street.

A GoFundMe has been started by James Person, Jon’s brother, to benefit the couple’s daughter Brooklyn.

State Fire Marshall Doug Nelson says his office is assisting the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which is the lead agency in the investigation.

North Dakota BCI is also assisting.