Concordia College prepares for 96th Annual Christmas Concert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Concordia College choirs, orchestra, conductors and crew are getting ready for this weekend’s 96th annual Christmas Concert.

This year’s theme is Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace.

The event follows the story of the birth of Jesus and involves 300 student musicians.

Last year’s concert the musicians and audience had to be masked, so it’s a return to normalcy following COVID.

Those taking part enjoy the concert being a team effort.

“The epic music. The interludes, the orchestral prelude, all these things that make an hour-and-a-half of a majestic telling of the story as well as a story of music in the community. It’s a sense of wonderment,” Concordia Choir member Dylan Pringle said.

There is one show Friday and Sunday and two shows on Saturday. There are also two performances next Thursday at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Click here for tickets.