Update: Police ask for help in locating Moorhead homicide suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a homicide.

Police are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE185.

Police were called Thursday at around 11 p.m. to the 3800 block of 32nd St. South after the family located a dead woman in her home.

Police say the victim had “traumatic injuries” and there was no sign of forced entry into the house.

Do not approach Kollie. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.